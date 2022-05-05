Devastating New Poll For GOP As Support For Not Overturning Roe Is Growing

A new poll found that support for not overturning Roe is growing, and people are twice as likely to support keeping abortion legal than making it illegal.

New Numbers Suggest Strong Support For Not Overturning Roe

The latest Morning Consult/Politico poll found:

50% of all voters said Roe should not be overturned, up from 45% in December.

47% of all voters think abortion should be legal in the U.S., versus 19% that said it should be left up to the states.

47% of all voters said they would support a bill to codify abortion rights, including 63% of Democrats, 46% of Independents, and 31% of Republicans.

79% of Democrats said it’s important to vote for a candidate who supports abortion access, while 60% of Republicans said it’s important to vote for someone who opposes it.

As of May 3, only 23% of voters had seen, read or heard “a lot” about the high court’s draft decision.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll follows on the heels of polling that found that 63% of voters would be more likely to support a candidate who would vote for a federal law to protect Roe.

There is no way for Republicans who claim to love freedom to turn this issue around.

Expect Republicans to avoid talking about Roe on the campaign trail, but as voters find out more, the Supreme Court’s decision has the potential to change the trajectory of the midterm election.