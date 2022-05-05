President Biden has announced that Press Secretary Jen Psaki is leaving the White House on May 13.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, the White House announced:

Today, President Biden announced Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to be Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary. Karine will step into the Press Secretary role replacing Jen Psaki, who will depart from the White House on May 13.

Statement from President Biden: “I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary.

Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.

Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward.

The White House also announced the return of Anita Dunn as a Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President. Dunn rejoins the White House staff from her communications and political consulting firm SKDK, and will assist in advancing the President’s policy and communications objectives.

Psaki tweeted:

She is passionate. She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human. Plus, she has a great sense of humor. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

Jen Psaki has done a remarkable job as press secretary. She inherited a dumpster fire from the Trump administration which used press secretaries to lie to the American people.

Trump virtually killed the daily briefing, which Biden has restored.

Psaki played a key role in bringing back trust to the briefing room. She has been widely regarded as an excellent who has drawn complaints from journalists for being too good at her job.

Jen Psaki is heading to MSNBC to be a contributor and to host a show on the Peacock streaming service.

Karine Jean-Pierre should do an excellent job as Psaki’s replacement.