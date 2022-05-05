Louisiana Goes Forward on Bill Classifying Abortion as Homicide: Woman May Be Charged

Louisiana is preparing to make abortions a form of homicide or what the article cited below calls a type of “murder” in the title. Murder is a specific legal term, and there isn’t anything in the proposed bill (shown in the article) that references murder. There is, however, language in the bill that makes abortion a form of “homicide,” which is also a legal term, and a dangerous one as applied to abortion. Homicide is the death of a human being at the hands of another. The operative word, of course, is that Louisiana is now ready to officially codify a four-week-old embryo as a human being.

If a four-week-old embryo (an embryo is up to eight weeks of development) is a human being, it is true that an abortion would not only be a homicide but a premeditated one. There is also no way around making the woman a co-conspirator. Louisiana knows this:

According to the Lafeyette Daily News:

A Louisiana legislative committee on Wednesday advanced a bill to make abortion a crime of homicide in which the mother or those assisting her in terminating the pregnancy can be charged.

The measure cleared the House Appropriations Committee on a 7-2 vote despite at least one of the representatives voting in favor acknowledging the bill is unconstitutional.

Rep. Danny McCormick said his House Bill 813 should move forward even though the U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade that guarantees abortion rights as soon as June, according to an opinion leaked from the high court this week.

If the SCOTUS releases a controlling ruling that largely conforms with the leaked opinion there would be literally nothing stopping Louisiana from bringing such a bill. The SCOTUS’s opinion lifts all constitutional restraints on the states. Abortion can be made illegal even in cases of incest and rape. And, a state can codify the embryo as a person with full legal rights.

Technically, an operation on an ectopic pregnancy would be a homicide. Perhaps the mother can claim self-defense. This is only the beginning.