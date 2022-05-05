Biden Triggers Maria Bartiromo Into A Meltdown Over MAGA

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo can’t handle Biden calling out MAGA and immediately takes his remarks out of context in a meltdown.

Video:

“I was referring to what Biden said about MAGA … are the most dangerous group in American history — and then he says, in recent American history. I mean, so, more dangerous than the Black Lives Matter, more dangerous than the Nazis, I mean, more dangerous than ISIS terrorists?” pic.twitter.com/mC5t0i98Ea — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) May 5, 2022

Maria Bartiromo Can’t Handle MAGA Being Called Extreme

Bartiromo said, “I was referring to what Biden said about MAGA. Those people who believe in making America great again and putting America first are the most dangerous group in American history, and then he says, in recent American history. I mean, so, more dangerous than the Black Lives Matter, more dangerous than the Nazis, I mean, more dangerous than ISIS terrorists? I mean, it’s absolutely outrageous to use this kind of language and particularly from the guy who told us he was going to come in and unite us.”

What Biden Said About MAGA

In response to a question from reporters on Wednesday, President Biden said:

What happens if you have — a state changes the law saying that — that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children? Is that — is that legit under the way the decision is written?



What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history — in recent American history.

Maria Bartiromo Melted Down And Made False Comparisons

Biden was speaking about modern political organizations. ISIS isn’t an American political organization. The Nazis aren’t modern or an American political organization. Black Lives Matter is American, but they aren’t a political organization.

MAGAs like Maria Bartiromo can’t handle the truth. Trump’s MAGA is an extreme organization that represents the political minority in America. MAGA are the people who tried to overthrow the government on 1/6.

These are people who talk about freedom while taking away the rights of others.

MAGA is the extreme right, and thanks to Donald Trump, they are also in control of the Republican Party.