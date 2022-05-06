Chuck Todd’s MTP Daily Gets Kicked To The Curb

NBC/MSNBC has announced that Chuck Todd’s MTP Daily will be retitled and moved on to the streaming channel NBC News Now.

Chuck Todd Gets Dropped By MSNBC

Via an NBC News press release:

Building on its position as the nation’s fastest-growing streaming news network, NBC News NOW will add new anchors and original shows to its lineup of daily programming. The new lineup will include Meet the Press NOW, anchored by Chuck Todd, streaming at 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday beginning Monday, June 6.

In addition, NBC News senior investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen will join NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford as co-host of NBC News NOW Live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC News NOW and NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent Aaron Gilchrist will begin anchoring NBC News NOW Live from 2 to 4 p.m.

Veteran award-winning journalist and MSNBC Senior National Correspondent Chris Jansing will begin anchoring MSNBC Reports at 1 p.m. on May 26.

Chris Jansing is getting the 1 PM slot in a sign that MSNBC is moving more of its daytime programming toward news. Todd was part of two hours of programming along with Andrea Mitchell which could have been labeled the DC conventional wisdom lunch hour.

MSNBC viewers have long complained about Todd and MTP Daily, but the move can also be looked at as an attempt to bolster their digital content, which is why the network is looking to hire soon-to-be-former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Chuck Todd’s Meet The Press is also struggling. CBS’s Face The Nation has been the top watched Sunday morning show for the last three years. ABC’s This Week has been leading in the 25-54 demo all season.

Chuck Todd is the NBC News political director, so it would take a lot to fire him, but if Meet The Press’s ratings don’t turn around, Todd could lose his Sunday morning gig too.