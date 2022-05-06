Judge Rules Marjorie Taylor Greene Can Stay On The Ballot

A judge found that Marjorie Taylor Greene was qualified to stay on the ballot and can run for reelection in 2022.

The AP reported:

ATLANTA (AP) — Judge finds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene qualified for reelection; Georgia secretary of state to make final decision. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 6, 2022

Greene lied numerous times during her testimony. Greene lied about not calling for martial law only for a text to surface to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows where she urged Trump to impose martial law to stay in power.

The ruling was not a surprise as the judge in the case appeared to try to help Rep. Greene through her testimony, and was openly hostile and dismissive of the points raised by lawyers for the Georgia voters that were trying to get her removed from the ballot.

The problem for the voters was that they didn’t have any direct evidence that Greene participated in the insurrection. One suspects that if the direct evidence exists, it will come out in the 1/6 Committee report.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a walking threat to democracy who has openly supported overthrowing the US government, and a judge in Georgia has found her qualified to run for reelection.