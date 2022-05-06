Religious Hypocrite Pence Lashes Out at Harris After She Vows to Fight for Abortion Rights

Former Vice President Mike Pence lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris after she vowed to fight for abortion rights. Pence issued his remarks as he toured an ultrasound clinic belonging to the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanberg, South Carolina.

For Pence, the news that a leaked draft opinion indicated that the Supreme Court would move to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that safeguarded the right to an abortion and that allows women to seek reproductive healthcare without excessive government restriction, is a resounding victory.

“Since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime: Madame Vice President, how dare you?” he said.

He added: “The Supreme Court of the United States will not be intimidated, and we will never stop fighting for the sanctity of life… More than 62 million unborn children in the United States … lives of incalculable promise were ended before they were ever begun and countless young women have experienced sorrow and regret that can last a lifetime.”

Pence’s remarks came after Harris criticized Republicans for gloating about the very real possibility that the Supreme Court will dismantle abortion rights.

“Those Republicans leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women — how dare they?” she asked. “How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body? How dare they? How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future? How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?”

Pence, by contrast, said that Americans now have “a historic opportunity to restore the sanctity of life to the centre of American law and I welcome that.”

“And I hope and I pray that the Supreme Court of the United States, the draft opinion will hold and become part of the law of the land,” he said.