Paranoid Rudy Giuliani Risks Prison Because He Thinks Adam Schiff Is Out To Get Him

“He’s willing to talk about anything that is not privileged,” Mr. Costello said. “The only sticking point we’ve had is recording the interview. Now, that tells me they’re more interested in keeping things secret than getting to the so-called truth. If you’re interested in the person’s testimony, why would you not agree to this?”

Mr. Costello said that Mr. Giuliani’s testimony was not yet off the table, and that he would continue to negotiate with the panel’s lawyers. He said that Mr. Giuliani, a former New York mayor, “simply doesn’t trust” members of the committee, specifically Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, and believes that they will selectively edit his testimony.

Rudy Giuliani Doesn’t Need Selective Editing To Incriminate Himself

Giuliani already has a mountain of legal troubles. He is under federal criminal investigation for his overseas activities and acting as a non-registered foreign lobbyist. Giuliani is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for lying about voting machines, and his law license was suspended for pushing the big lie that the election was stolen from Trump.

Rudy Giuliani has demonstrated for years the ability to incriminate himself and other people around him with his statements.

The idea that Adam Schiff “selectively edits” testimony is a right-wing conspiracy theory. Plus, Rep. Schiff isn’t the chairman of the committee. He is only a member.

The Committee will consider a criminal referral against Giuliani, but he is in so much legal trouble that another criminal referral would be the least of his worries.

Rudy Giuliani has ruined his life by associating with Donald Trump.