Meghan McCain’s Book Bombs And Sells Just 244 Copies

Meghan McCain released a memoir and just 244 people cared enough to buy a copy.

Via: The Washington Examiner:

The latest failure is Meghan McCain’s memoir, Bad Republican, released April 26.

According to an NPD BookScan provided to Secrets, it sold just 244 copies in the first few days.

A book agent said the low sales were a surprise considering the celebrity status of the former View star and outspoken daughter of former Sen. John McCain.

Meghan McCain is a celebrity, but what exactly is she famous for?

Her only claim to fame, which she never lets anyone forget, is that she is the former daughter of Sen. John McCain, but unlike the late Sen. McCain, Meghan McCain has yet to a single interesting thing in her life that has been derived from the fact that she is John McCain’s daughter.

Trump books still sell well for the same reason that people like to look at car crashes or go to therapy after a traumatic experience, but just like many other things, the market for political books has returned to a more normal state under the presidency of Joe Biden.

Perhaps, it is time for publishers to stop giving book deals to anyone who has even the faintest scent of celebrity.

Judging from her track record of being unable to keep a steady media job, it is safe to assume that most people don’t care about anything that Megan McCain has to say, outside of the 244 people who bought her book.