Speaker Pelosi Rips SCOTUS For Slapping Women In The Face

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that the Supreme Court has disrespected women and slapped them in the face with the draft opinion on Roe.

Speaker Pelosi: SCOTUS Slapped Women In The Face

Video of Speaker Pelosi:

Pelosi said on CBS’s Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: But the votes aren’t there in the Senate.

SPEAKER PELOSI: Well, the Senate is- you’ll have to talk to the Senate about the Senate. But I do think that it puts an urgency on what’s happening in the election. Two more- one or two more senators could sweep back the filibuster rule for this purpose, and then women would have a right to choose. This is about something so serious and so personal and so disrespectful of women. Here we are on Mother’s Day, a week where the court has slapped women in the face in terms of disrespect for their judgments about the size and timing of their families. So, the fact is, let’s keep our eye on the ball. The ball is in the court of those justices. One of them at least said over and over again that precedent- that president has been established again and again on Roe v Wade and that- so this decision is about being anti-precedent and anti-privacy and has serious ramifications as we go- as we go down this path and has to be softened. And I don’t think there’s a good outcome, but there’s a better outcome as far as this is concerned.

MARGARET BRENNAN: In terms of the–

SPEAKER PELOSI: Let’s just be prayerful about this. This is- this is about respect for privacy. What’s next? What’s next? Marriage equality? What’s next, contraception?

Pelosi Offers A Path Forward

The Speaker nailed it. Men, even those who support choice, can’t really comprehend fully what overturning Roe means to many women. As a man, I can’t explain, because that would literally be mansplaining.

There is no comparison that can be made to men to help them comprehend the depth of disrespect that the Supreme Court’s draft order shows toward women.

Overturning Roe makes women not being equal to men the law of the land. It is about human rights, privacy, civil rights, individual liberty, and yes, the government controlling the bodies of a majority of America’s population.

Speaker Pelosi made it clear that women, and men who support choice, have the power this November. All it takes is pro-choice House, and a new Democratic Senator or two to make the filibuster go away, and the right of choice can be protected.