Steve Schmidt Goes Off And Obliterates Meghan McCain

In a series of Twitter threads, Steve Schmidt started telling some of the secrets of the 2008 McCain presidential campaign, including the behavior of Meghan McCain.

Schmidt tweeted:

Steve Schmidt spent hours on Twitter breaking down the myth of John McCain and telling the truth about his 2008 campaign and some of the people around the Senator, including his daughter.

Schmidt took to Twitter after McCain tried to smear him on social media.

Meghan McCain’s book has bombed. She keeps losing jobs on television. She is famous for who her father was, not for anything that she has ever done in her life.

Steve Schmidt describes her as a cruel and nasty person who still hasn’t grown up as she approaches age 40.

For those of you who remember the 2008 McCain campaign it was a cluster of epic proportions, and one of the biggest problems along with Sarah Palin, and the Russians, was Meghan McCain.

It turns out that Steve Schmidt has tried to protect McCain’s legacy while his daughter has spent her time trying to find ways to exploit it.

Meghan McCain keeps running through media jobs for a reason, and Steve Schmidt provided some insight on McCain, and in the process burned her cultivated media image to the ground.