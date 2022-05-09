John Oliver Destroys Brett Kavanaugh And Clarence Thomas While Talking About Abortion

HBO’s John Oliver called out Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and the three other “weirdos” who want to overturn Roe.

Video:

While discussing the story of a Texas woman who was denied access to an abortion because she was found to be six weeks and one day pregnant, Oliver said, “Six weeks and a day, and she can’t get an abortion. For most people, that is a period that is two weeks late, and your period can be two weeks late for any number of reasons. Maybe you’re tired or traveling, or you had a change in diet or exercise, or maybe you’re just dealing with the stress of living in a misogynistic theocracy run by five of the biggest weirdos in the country here, including Justice Beer Pong here, and Justice My Helped Plan A Coup And All I Got Was No Consequences What So Ever.”

John Oliver spent his segment reminding people that the overturning of Roe is something that the anti-choice activists have been working toward endlessly for decades.

The moment that we are at now didn’t just happen. Anti-privacy right-wing activists have been hard at work trying to get those five weirdos, as Oliver called them on, to the highest court in the land.

Clarence Thomas and his wife tried to and supported overthrowing the government. Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were the moment when Roe became seriously endangered.

If Americans want to protect the right to choose, they have to work just hard as the anti-choice because the fight won’t be over until Roe makes sure that women are treated equally.