Steve Schmidt Speaks Out And Shatters The Myth Of John McCain

Steve Schmidt has spoken out and told the truth about John McCain and shattered the mythology around the late senator.

Steve Schmidt Tells The Real Story Of John McCain’s Affair

Schmidt wrote in his Substack newsletter that reports of McCain’s affair with a lobbyist were true:

Senator McCain denied his long relationship with the lobbyist – to whom he was credibly accused of providing special favors – dozens of times to my face. After the New York Times story – which accurately detailed that relationship – was attacked and successfully discredited by the campaign under my direction, John McCain told me the truth backstage at an event in Ohio. Understandably, he was very concerned about this potentially campaign-ending issue. He kept saying, “The campaign is over.” I reassured him that it was behind us.

However, John McCain was convinced it would soon be over. Similar accusations and relationships had ended campaigns in the recent past. In fact, John McCain looked at me and said he did not understand how he could go on with his presidential run by saying, “Boy, I had a long relationship with her.” I was livid, and flew home to California. After he obsessively called for days afterwards, I (foolishly) returned to the campaign trail.

McCain and his wife held a press conference where they denied the relationship and it was all a lie.

The media dubbed straight talker lied to the American people. McCain looked the American people in the eye and told them something that he knew was not true.

The Corporate Media Perpetuated The Myth Of John McCain

John McCain, the war hero, was true, but the John McCain who used that biography to build a political brand was a lie.

Schmidt also wrote about how Russia infiltrated McCain’s campaign, and McCain turned a blind eye because he was afraid of his affair getting out.

Meghan McCain brought this firestorm on by continuing to attack Steve Schmidt because Schmidt was the only person on the campaign trail to stand up to her and tell her no.

The myth of John McCain that the corporate media happily built and kept going has been destroyed.

The reality is that McCain did have his moments, like when he saved the Affordable Care Act from repeal, but the accurate picture of John McCain is much more complicated than what his daughter uses to cash in on his legacy.