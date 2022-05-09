Voter Registration Activity Surges Among Women After Roe Draft Was Leaked

According to the non-partisan organization vote.org, online voter registration and mail-in ballot requests jumped 65% after the SCOTUS opinion overturning Roe was leaked.

According to a press release from vote.org as provided to PoliticusUSA:

Vote.org, the largest nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) technology platform in America, saw an almost 200% spike in activity to its site for voter registration, registration verification, and mail ballot requests, including 65% of that activity coming from women.

Vote.org saw a total of 73,313 uses of its voter tools (registration verification, new registrations, and absentee ballot requests) for the week of Monday, May 2nd through Sunday, May 8th, a 197% increase from the week prior.

In that same time span, it saw 8,538 new voter registrations, a 84% increase from the week prior.

And it saw 5,252 mail ballot requests, a 35% increase from the week before.

Just over 47% of users in the past week were under the age of 35, an increase of 14% over the previous week.

It is impossible to know whether these women are pro-choice or not, but it is a safe guess that the vast majority of the women who engaged in voter registration activity after the opinion overturning Roe was leaked are pro-choice.

Women are the majority of the Democratic Party, and when they show up to vote in a midterm, it is a very good omen for Democrats.

If the Supreme Court follows through and overturns Roe, there could be a tidal wave of choice voters flooding the polls this November.

Women led the effort to beat Trump, and they could lead the effort to make sure that President Biden gets a pro-choice congressional majority in November.