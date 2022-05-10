Chuck Schumer Just Made Hysterical Republicans Look Like Big Babies

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he has no problem with peaceful protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Video of Schumer:

Q: "Are you comfortable with the protests that we saw outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend?"@SenSchumer: "If protests are peaceful; yes. My house, there's protests 3-4 times a week outside my house." pic.twitter.com/Mlu5dbHDbr — CSPAN (@cspan) May 10, 2022

Schumer was asked if he was ok with the protests and he answered, “If protests are peaceful, yes. My house is there’s protests three, four times a week outside my house. That’s the American way to peacefully protest.”

Schumer’s phone rings and he says, “That’s my wife, sorry. Maybe, there’s a protest outside? So long as they are peaceful, that’s ok with me.”

Republicans are calling these protesters “mobs,” and they are calling the police over chalk messages left on their sidewalks.

Majority Leader Schumer showed the way to handle it. Peaceful protests are a part of democracy. The right to criticize the government is in the First Amendment.

Republicans are being a bunch of babies and cowards. Republican Senators know that they are mostly all going to vote against legislation codifying Roe on Wednesday.

As long as people are peaceful, they have a right to protest the fact that their rights are on the cusp of being stolen from them. Republicans want power with no accountability.

The American people can’t remove the Supreme Court justices, but they can make the five who support trashing Roe know how they feel.