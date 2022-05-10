Elon Musk Says He Will Reverse Trump’s Ban, But He Might Not Buy Twitter

Elon Musk stated the obvious that he will reverse Trump’s Twitter ban, but he also said that he might not buy Twitter.

Elon Musk Says He Will Reverse Trump’s Twitter Ban

Musk said in a Tuesday interview:

Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts … I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump.

I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.

I would reverse the permanent ban. I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?

Elon Musk Leaves The Door Open To Not Buying Twitter

Giving Musk’s history of backing out of deals, the statement that should raise eyebrows is not that he would reverse Trump’s Twitter ban, but that he might not own Twitter.

Tesla’s sales plummeted in April, as did the stock.

Elon Musk has been struggling to get the financing together to buy Twitter, which has been a money loser for three straight years.

It is very possible that Musk never buys Twitter, but if he does and implements his charge for everything plan, it may not matter if Trump comes back because nobody else will be there.