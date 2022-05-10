Hypocritical Lauren Boebert Calls Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot an “Insurrectionist”

After Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a “call to arms” to the LGBTQ+ community, warning that the Supreme Court would seek to overturn rulings like Obergefell v. Hodges, which made marriage equality the law of the land, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) referred to her as an “insurrectionist.”

Shortly afterward, Boebert accused Lightfoot of trying to fire up “her fellow radicals directly on Twitter.”

“While people are being slain in her streets on a daily basis, all she can worry about is endangering more lives with her reckless words,” she claimed.

Boebert wrote her message with no sense of irony whatsoever.

Boebert’s remarks constitute the latest attempt by a Republican to rewrite the history surrounding the attack on the United States Capitol, which took place after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of an election countless observers and agencies have determined was both free and fair.

Trump was later impeached for inciting an insurrection against Congress though he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

Boebert, a subscriber to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory alleging that Trump is being victimized by a cabal of Satan-worshipping Democrats, challenged the results of the 2020 election ahead of the attack.

Lightfoot’s “call to arms” comes as the nation reels from the news that a leaked draft opinion indicates that the Supreme Court will move to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that gives women the ability to make reproductive health decisions without excessive government restriction.

Legal experts have cautioned that overturning Roe, whose argument relied on a right to privacy, could later lead to overturning rulings that legalized same sex marriage and decriminalized sodomy.