OAN Admits On The Air That There Was No 2020 Voter Fraud

OAN ran a thirty-second segment on the air admitting that there was no 2020 widespread voter fraud as part of their settlement with two Georgia election workers.

OAN Admits That 2020 Voter Fraud Claims Were A Lie

Video:

In Dec 2021, Wandrea Moss & Ruby Freeman sued OAN after the network accused them of election fraud, leading to death threats & harassment. Today OANN

– Retracted their lies

– Admitted there was NO widespread voter fraud

– Paid Moss & Freeman#SicSemperGrifterus pic.twitter.com/6fjbJ10hch — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) May 10, 2022

A couple of days before OAN ran the segment, host Dan Ball started of his show by saying that he watched 2000 Mules, and there was no doubt in his mind that the election was rigged:

After Watching 2000 Mules, OAN’s Dan Ball Says: "This Election Was Rigged Period Point Blank. What they did to this country is one of the biggest acts of treason in our nation's history. Is that my opinion? Yes. But I'm basing my opinion on the factual proof” pic.twitter.com/lkoJFR3nPR — Linda Forsythe (@Linda4CVINE) May 7, 2022

Newsmax, which has already had to settle a lawsuit related to making false claims about the 2020 election, has refused to touch D’Souza’s movie, most likely because they don’t want to be sued again.

OAN appears to have nothing left to lose. They have lost 90% of their viewership and revenue after DirecTV dumped them

DirecTV dumped OAN on April 5th, so the network has virtually no reach in the United States.

Most of the people that OAN lied to about widespread voter fraud in 2020 can no longer watch the network, but getting them to admit on the air that they lied is important.

The Trump supporters who believe that there was election fraud are not going to be convinced by a pretaped segment on OAN, but accountability matters and OAN has been held accountable for their 2020 election lies.