Did Trump Want To Nuke Hurricanes To Stop China’s Hurricane Gun?

Trump kept asking national security officials if China had a secret hurricane gun and was shooting hurricanes at the US.

Trump Asked If China Had A Hurricane Gun

Rolling Stone reported:

Near the beginning of Donald Trump’s time in office, the then-president had a pressing question for his national-security aides and administration officials: Does China have the secret technology — a weapon, even — to create large, man-made hurricanes and then launch them at the United States? And if so, would this constitute an act of war by a foreign power, and could the U.S. retaliate militarily?

…..

“I was present [once] when he asked if China ‘made’ hurricanes to send to us,” said the other former senior official. Trump “wanted to know if the technology existed. One guy in the room responded, ‘Not to the best of my knowledge, sir.’ I kept it together until I got back to my office… I do not know where the [then-]president would have heard about that… He was asking about it around the time, maybe a little before, he asked people about nuking hurricanes.”

This Is More Than Trump Being Dumb. It Is a Dangerous Delusion.

It is logical to ask if Trump was so interested in nuking hurricanes because he thought that was the proper retaliation against China’s hurricane gun. Of course, there is no such thing as a hurricane gun, so if Donald Trump nuked a hurricane, he would kill a lot of people.

Trump was a joke as a president, but as 1/6 reminds us all, he was a dangerous joke.

America might not fully appreciate how close the country came to destruction with Trump in the Oval Office. As it stands, Donald Trump killed a million Americans with his COVID response, but it could have been so much worse.

The most chilling fact of all is that the Republican Party is still in the grips of this mentally fractured creature, and many are excited about the possibility of returning him to power.