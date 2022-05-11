Joe Manchin Refuses To Vote To Codify Roe With The Women’s Health Protection Act

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has said that he will vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act because he thinks it expands abortion.

Joe Manchin Will Vote No On Women’s Health Protection Act

Manchin told reporters, “They’re trying to make people believe that this is the same thing as codifying Roe v. Wade. And I want you to know it’s not. This is not the same. It expands abortion,”

Pro-choice Republican Senators Collins and Murkowski will also vote no today because they are working on their own bill to protect abortion access. Given Manchin’s comments, it is probably that he will support the Collins/Murkowski legislation.

Voters Need To End The Manchin Presidency In November

Democrats have a plum opportunity to flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. If Democrats can hold Rev. Warnock’s seat in Georgia and get John Fetterman elected in Pennsylvania, it will end the Manchin presidency.

Joe Manchin has singlehandedly done more to derail the Democratic agenda than any other Senator.

Democrats need Manchin to keep the Senate majority right now, but if they can flip a Senate seat or two in November, the Manchin presidency will be over. Senate Democrats would then be able to change the filibuster, and if the House stays in Democratic hands, they can enact the agenda that the majority of Americans support.