Madison Cawthorn Tweets His Way To Unemployment With Horrible Take Against Ukraine Aid

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) suggested that he opposed Ukraine aid because the money should go to vets, but the US spends more than seven times the Ukraine amount on the VA.

Madison Cawthorn Tries To Defend Opposing Ukraine Aid

Imagine if we spent $40 Billion on veterans. — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) May 11, 2022

Cawthorn was one of 57 House Republicans to vote against the $40 billion in aid for Ukraine.

The problem with his statement is that the US spends $300 billion on the VA alone:

This year's budget request for the VA is over $300 billion https://t.co/e1xX3G5HC1 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) May 11, 2022

Republicans in his district appear to be fed up with Rep. Cawthorn not showing up for them. Unlike in 2020, when Cawthorn was elected to Congress, there are a number of qualified candidates running for the nomination for his seat.

Madison Cawthorn appears to have no idea about what is going on in the government, for which he is a part of the oversight mechanism for. Cawthorn tried to pull a page out of Trump’s playbook and wrap his support for Putin around some form of warped patriotism.

However, he is revealing to the voters in his district that he has so little interest in doing the job that he was sent to Washington to perform for his constituents that he is making statements that have no basis in reality.

Madison Cawthorn is sending the message to Republican primary voters that he needs to be voted out of office next week in North Carolina.