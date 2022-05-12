“Pro-Life” Gov. Greg Abbott Demands That Biden Starve Babies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanded that Biden stop providing baby formula to migrant babies in US custody on the border.
Pro-Life Greg Abbott Calls On Biden To Starve Babies
Abbott said in a press release:
This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs and survival first – not one who gives critical supplies to illegal immigrants before the very people he took an oath to serve.
Starve the babies while taking away abortion rights is what Republicans mean by pro-life. Gov. Abbott doesn’t suggest what President Biden should do with all of the babies that will no longer be fed.
Republicans have no real plan. It’s just nothing but an endless spewing of hare-brained anger intended to divide the country. It doesn’t matter to them that starve the babies isn’t a winning political message to about 70% of the country.
Republicans want to take away the right to choose, then take away the right to food.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association