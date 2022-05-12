“Pro-Life” Gov. Greg Abbott Demands That Biden Starve Babies

Children are our most vulnerable, precious Texans and deserve to be put first. Yet, President Biden has turned a blind eye to parents across America who are facing the nightmare of a nationwide baby formula shortage. While mothers and fathers stare at empty grocery store shelves in a panic, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border.

This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs and survival first – not one who gives critical supplies to illegal immigrants before the very people he took an oath to serve.

Starve the babies while taking away abortion rights is what Republicans mean by pro-life. Gov. Abbott doesn’t suggest what President Biden should do with all of the babies that will no longer be fed.

Republicans have no real plan. It’s just nothing but an endless spewing of hare-brained anger intended to divide the country. It doesn’t matter to them that starve the babies isn’t a winning political message to about 70% of the country.

Republicans want to take away the right to choose, then take away the right to food.