Hundreds Of Thousands March In Bans Off Our Bodies Protest That Cable News Largely Ignores

Hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country are marching the bans off of our bodies protest that cable news has largely ignored.

There are some amazing scenes and signs around the country:

Keep that in mind come November #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/mzRR7NPkDi — Mercedes Cardona (@MercedesCardona) May 14, 2022

The protest isn’t just a big city event. Hundreds of people gathered in Idaho:

Hundreds of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise Saturday for a “Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally, one of many such nationwide rallies and events on Saturday. (@randarae photos) pic.twitter.com/LCPpgnhikm — Idaho Public Radio (@IdahoPubRadio) May 14, 2022

Here was the scene in New York:

In DC, tens of thousands gathered and no one attacked the police:

Apparently, attacking the government and killing people is what it takes to get the media to care, as there have been plenty of segments about Donald Trump endorsing a coup participating insurrectionist in Pennsylvania.

Five white guys carry a Trump sign down any street and reporters flock, but hundreds of thousands of people protest the theft of rights from a majority of the population, and the story is deemed to be the fourth most important event of a Saturday.

Bias is not visible in words, but also in actions.

As PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Jones put it:

Today: PEACEFUL FUCKING PROTESTS over our very liberty being stolen 1/6: an act of domestic terrorism over something that didn’t actually happen Stop treating women like we are armed insurrectionist while you coddle the MAGA terrorists. #Protest #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/jyQKGoPsyC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 14, 2022