Posted on by Jason Easley

Hundreds Of Thousands March In Bans Off Our Bodies Protest That Cable News Largely Ignores

Hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country are marching the bans off of our bodies protest that cable news has largely ignored.

There are some amazing scenes and signs around the country:

The protest isn’t just a big city event. Hundreds of people gathered in Idaho:

Here was the scene in New York:

In DC, tens of thousands gathered and no one attacked the police:

Apparently, attacking the government and killing people is what it takes to get the media to care, as there have been plenty of segments about Donald Trump endorsing a coup participating insurrectionist in Pennsylvania.

Five white guys carry a Trump sign down any street and reporters flock, but hundreds of thousands of people protest the theft of rights from a majority of the population, and the story is deemed to be the fourth most important event of a Saturday.

Bias is not visible in words, but also in actions.

As PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Jones put it: