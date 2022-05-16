Barack And Michelle Obama Announce $100 Million Scholarship As Melania Trump Whines About Vogue

While Melania Trump complains on Fox News about never getting on the cover of Vogue, Barack and Michelle Obama announced a new $100 million scholarship for college students.

Barack And Michelle Obama Announce Voyager Scholarship

Video announcing the Voyager scholarship:

Announcing the Voyager Scholarship! Created by the Obamas and Brian Chesky, this public service scholarship combines barrier-reducing financial aid, horizon-expanding travel, and a network of leaders. Rising juniors in the U.S.—apply by June 14: — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) May 16, 2022

Funded by a $100 million personal contribution from Chesky to the Obama Foundation, the Voyager Scholarship gives college students financial aid to help alleviate the burden of college debt, meaningful travel experiences to expand their horizons, and a network of mentors and leaders to support them throughout their careers. The scholarship is anticipated to support 100 students in the first year and scale to support greater numbers of students over the coming years who are committed to entering careers in public service.

“If we want this next generation of leaders to be able to do what they need to do, they have to meet each other. They have to know each other. They have to understand each other’s communities,” said President Obama in the announcement video, “You’re going to find young people from every corner of this country who are going to be future change makers. There are leaders everywhere. We just have to find them.”

“Education is personal for me,” said former First Lady Michelle Obama, “I’ve met so many young people who are interested in public service, but they’re wondering how they’re going to pay for school or whether they’ll get to see the world beyond their own community. We could not be more grateful to team up with Brian to help out these young people on their journey to create change.”

Melania Trump Complains About Not Being On The Cover Of Vogue

Meanwhile, over on Fox, Melania Trump was complaining about not being on the cover of Vogue, “They are biased, and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone see it, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue.”

The Obamas Are Shaping The Next Generation Of Leaders, And The Trumps Are Only Out For Themselves

The Obamas are helping to encourage and shape future generations of community leaders, while the Trumps are off in their health code violating Florida exile nursing bitter grievances about not getting more attention, all the while bitterly jealous of the Obamas, who they spread the birther conspiracy about.

Both former first couples are influencing the country. Barack and Michelle Obama are using their power to build hope, optimism, and a better future. Meanwhile, the Buffalo mass shooting is an example of what the Trumps are contributing to society with their ugly, dangerous, and divisive rhetoric.

Who voters elect to be president has consequences for the country long after that person leaves office.