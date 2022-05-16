Georgia Voters Appeal To Get Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicked Off Of The Ballot

Georgia voters have appealed to the state Superior Court to get Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thrown off the ballot.
According to a statement from Free Speech For People provided to PoliticusUSA:
Voters Are Continuing To TryTo Get Marjorie Taylor Greene Disqualified
It was clear to anyone who watched Greene’s hearing that the judge had zero interest in removing the Georgia congresswoman from the ballot. The voters are going to continue their fight to get Greene, who has since been proven to have wanted Trump to declare martial law disqualified from appearing on the Georgia ballot.
Greene may also end up facing a runoff, as even in her deep red district, a substantial number of Republicans have grown tired of her act.
The writing is on the wall as plenty of Georgians don’t want Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association