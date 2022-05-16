Rep. Ted Lieu Blasts Elise Stefanik For Running Vile Racist White Replacement Theory Ads

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called out Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for running vile and racist ads touting white replacement theory.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

I call again on @GOPLeader and GOP Rep @EliseStefanik to condemn white replacement theory. I also call on Rep Elise Stefanik to apologize for running ads promoting the vile, racist and anti-Semitic replacement theory. https://t.co/8RPVVUnpXU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 16, 2022

Stefanik issued a statement about being compared to the Buffalo shooter where she never disavowed white replacement theory:

Great Replacement Theory is a vile, racist and false conspiracy theory that the Buffalo murderer relied upon. GOP Rep Elise Stefanik ran ads promoting it. Rep @EliseStefanik has now issued a statement and nowhere does she say “I condemn replacement theory.” Why? https://t.co/jJzm9sUSoX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 16, 2022

Republicans like Stefanik inspire a domestic terror attack and then get outraged when they are called out on it. Stefanik threw in the bit about national police week which has nothing to do with the Buffalo shooting or the fact that the New York congresswoman pushes a racist theory that the Buffalo shooter used to justify his actions.

The entire Republican 2022 election message revolves around racism. When Republicans talk about baby formula and the border, they are engaging in a racist attack by suggesting that brown migrant babies are getting formula that white babies do not have access to.

It is racism, and Rep. Lieu called it out.

The beliefs of skinheads and Klansmen have gone mainstream in the Republican Party.

GOP leaders need to disavow the hate that they are mainstreaming or be prepared to face the consequences for the deaths that they are inspiring.