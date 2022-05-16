Ron DeSantis Makes It A Crime To Protest In Front Of Anyone’s House

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill making it illegal for anyone to protest outside of homes.

DeSantis said in a press release:

“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate. This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”

Once this law takes effect, law enforcement officers will provide a warning to any person picketing or protesting outside of a dwelling and will make arrests for residential picketing only if the person does not peaceably disperse after the warning. Residential picketing will be punishable as a second-degree misdemeanor.

DeSantis is protecting Florida residents from the dire threat of people getting together and peacefully protesting outside of their homes. Florida is also the state that gave civil immunity to drivers for running over protesters, so this law is the logical next step in Gov. DeSantis’s war on the First Amendment.

Ron DeSantis is clearly running for president in 2024 as the poor man’s Donald Trump. Gov. DeSantis is using Florida as his presidential campaign platform as he signs bad law after bad law in an effort to woo Trump’s base into his camp.