Biden Calls Buffalo Shooter Radicalized By Trump And Fox A Domestic Terrorist

President Biden called the Buffalo mass shooting an act of domestic terrorism and called out the replacement theory being spread by Fox News and Republicans.

Video:

Biden said:

What happened here, is straightforward terrorism. Terrorism. Domestic terrorism. Violence inflicted on the service of hate, and a search for power that defines one group of people as inherently inferior to any other group. The hate that through the media and politics, the internet radicalized angry, alienated, lost individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced. That’s the word, replaced, by the other.

By people who do not look like them. And who are, therefore, in a perverse ideology, lesser beings. I want all of you to reject the lie. I call all Americans to reject the lie. I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political game, and profit. That’s what it is why we’ve seen too many times the deadly violence this ideology releases.

President Biden Didn’t Name Names, But He Didn’t Have To

President Biden wasn’t about to name names and take attention away from the victims and their families in Buffalo. Today was about remembering those who lost their lives and comforting loved ones, but everyone knows who Biden was talking about.

Tucker Carlson spreads replacement theory regularly on his show.

The Republican Party has been using replacement theory as a get-out-the-vote tool and freaking out over being linked to the Buffalo shooter. The domestic terrorist was radicalized by Trump, Fox, and the Republican Party, and Biden is calling them out on it.