Madison Cawthorn Booted From Congress As He Loses GOP Primary

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been defeated by state senator Chuck Edwards to win the Republican House nomination for North Carolina district 11.

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report documented Cawthorn’s fall:

#NC11 Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) is losing 31.7%-33.5% to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) with just 24 EDay precincts remaining. I'm skeptical he'll make up that gap. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022

Wasserman called Cawthorn’s defeat:

I've seen enough: Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) has lost renomination to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) in the #NC11 GOP primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022

Cawthorn’s defeat was foreshadowed as voters and powerful interests in his district complained that he wasn’t there for them. Mark Meadows held the seat before Cawthorn and voters looked back fondly about how Meadows and his office were available to them.

Madison Cawthorn spent most of his time in Congress hanging out with Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, getting DUIs, driving with a suspended license, and getting caught twice with a gun in the Charlotte airport.

None of that stuff outside of the gun in the airport charges really stuck with voters, but what did Madison Cawthorn in was that he was more interested in being a celebrity than a congressman, and the voters grew tired of having an MIA representative in the House.