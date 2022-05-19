Tucker Carlson asked Hunter Biden for help getting his son into Georgetown as the Fox fraudster continues to be exposed.

The Washington Post reported:

“I realize you don’t really know Buckley,” Susie Carlson wrote via email in 2014 to Hunter Biden, a Georgetown graduate and the son of the then-vice president. “Maybe you could meet or speak to him and he could send you a very brief resume with his interests and grades attached.”

Tucker Carlson offered that his son was a good squash player and an excellent fly fisherman. “He loves Washington for all the right reasons, I think,” Carlson added, “and really wants to go to school here.” When Biden agreed to write a letter of recommendation, Susie Carlson added a heap of praise: “Tucker and I have the greatest respect and admiration for you. Always!”

Tucker Carlson presents a very different picture of himself on his nightly Fox News show than the one that is revealed in his private communications. Carlson has used his show to smear Hunter Biden and spread conspiracy theories, but in the years before, Tucker and his wife were hitting Hunter Biden to help get their son into Georgetown.

The evidence of Carlson’s behavior off the air shows that he is a fraud. The wealthy frozen foods heir is one of the biggest DC swamp creatures of them all, yet he has managed to dupe millions of Americans into believing that he is a regular guy who is asking questions for them.

Tucker Carlson is a fake.