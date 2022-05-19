Tucker Carlson asked Hunter Biden for help getting his son into Georgetown as the Fox fraudster continues to be exposed.
Tucker Carlson Has “The Greatest Respect” For Hunter Biden
Tucker Carlson offered that his son was a good squash player and an excellent fly fisherman. “He loves Washington for all the right reasons, I think,” Carlson added, “and really wants to go to school here.” When Biden agreed to write a letter of recommendation, Susie Carlson added a heap of praise: “Tucker and I have the greatest respect and admiration for you. Always!”
Tucker Carlson presents a very different picture of himself on his nightly Fox News show than the one that is revealed in his private communications. Carlson has used his show to smear Hunter Biden and spread conspiracy theories, but in the years before, Tucker and his wife were hitting Hunter Biden to help get their son into Georgetown.
The evidence of Carlson’s behavior off the air shows that he is a fraud. The wealthy frozen foods heir is one of the biggest DC swamp creatures of them all, yet he has managed to dupe millions of Americans into believing that he is a regular guy who is asking questions for them.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association