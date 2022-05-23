The Lincoln Project Just Released A Brutal Must Watch Take Down Of Elise Stefanik

The Lincoln Project ad calls Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) a backstabber who is on an evil quest for power and using white replacement theory to become a MAGA leader.

Video of the ad:

The key phrase of the ad is, “Buffalo paid in blood for the white replacement theory that she promotes for power.”

The powerful ad aims at the corporations that back Stefanik, like Home Depot and Price Waterhouse, saying that these corporations give her thousands of dollars that she uses to run racist white replacement theory ads.

“Elise was inducted into America’s elite at Harvard,” said Rick Wilson, Co-founder of The Lincoln Project, in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA. “She was prepared for leadership by the likes of Speaker Paul Ryan and President George W. Bush. But that ambition has become an unquenchable thirst for power. She’ll take down Kevin McCarthy. She’ll incite violence – unspeakable violence – in the name of her ambition. Stefanik knows what she’s doing, knows the human toll, and wakes up every morning and says, ‘More.'”

The Lincoln Project produces some of the best political ads out there, and as former Republicans themselves, they understand how to make brutal ads that push the buttons of Republicans in a way that the vast majority of Democratic ad-makers don’t. They know how to speak the Republican language, and Lincoln Project ads contain the brutal truth of patriots who are working to save democracy.

The ad will run digitally and in Stefanik’s district in Watertown, NY.