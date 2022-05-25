Beto O’Rourke Crashes Press Conference And Confronts Greg Abbott On Uvalde Mass Shooting

Beto O’Rourke crashed a press conference by Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to them that the Uvalde mass shooting was on them.

Beto O’Rourke Crashes Uvalde Shooting Press Conference

Video of O’Rourke:

O’Rourke approached the stage and told the governor and lieutenant governor that after El Paso, the Uvalde mass shooting was entirely predictable.

The Republicans shouted O’Rourke down and said that he was out of line and an embarrassment. The Republicans then told O’Rourke that this was not the time to discuss this issue and that he was out of line.

Lt. Gov. Patrick appeared to say, “I can’t believe you are a sick son of a bitch to come to a deal like this to make it a political issue!”

As O’Rourke was being escorted out of the building, he told Republicans that the Uvalde shooting was on them.

Patrick responded, “It’s on assholes like you! Why don’t you get out of here?”

Beto O’Rourke Held Abbott And Patrick Accountable And The Republicans Melted Down

After Republicans lay the groundwork for mass shootings and innocent adults and children die, they always claim that it is not the right time to talk about the issue.

Beto O’Rourke spoke for America.

The nation will not stand aside and allow Republicans to get away with just thoughts and prayers.

It is time for Republicans to be confronted and held accountable for their inaction on common-sense gun legislation and their enabling of mass shooters.

Beto O’Rourke isn’t going to take it anymore, and neither should the 90% of Americans who want action on guns.