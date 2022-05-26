FBI Investigation Requested After Texas Officials Admit They Lied About Good Guy With A Gun At Uvalde Shooting

Texas officials admit that there was no good guy with a gun who confronted the Uvalde school shooter, and now an FBI investigation has been requested.

There Was No Good Guy With A Gun In Uvalde

CNN’s Victor Blackwell tweeted:

Texas Department of Public Safety now says there was no school resource officer who engaged the Uvalde shooter — eighth hours after telling CNN that the officer was interviewed about the engagement. — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) May 26, 2022

No one confronted the shooter. The killer was able to hop a fence with his assault rifle and enter the school through an unlocked door.

It appears that the police were more active in trying to restrain parents than they were in trying to stop the shooter:

*BREAKING* Robb Elementary School shooting. Uvalde Texas. This video shows the chaos outside of the school where parents were trying to find their children.#Uvalde #RobbElementary #SchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/yx97i6Bh9w — TheFamily'sSoup TV (@FamilysSoupTV) May 25, 2022

There was no good guy with a gun. The scene at the school does not look controlled by law enforcement. Reporters still can’t details from authorities on which law enforcement agencies were there, and there are two troubling time gaps of nearly two hours from when the shooter first fired shots outside of a funeral home to when police entered the school.

Texas officials are either overwhelmed, or they are hiding key information to cover up a botched response to a mass shooter.

Rep. Castro Requests FBI Investigation In Uvalde Shooting

All of these questions have led to Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) formally requesting an FBI investigation into the shooting.

Castro wrote to FBI Director Wray:

The people of Uvalde, of Texas, and of the nation deserve an accurate account of what transpired. However, state officials have provided conflicting accounts that are at odds with those provided by witnesses, including:

Whether the school security officer and the gunman exchanged fire outside the school.

How long law enforcement officers were in adjoining classrooms while the gunman barricaded himself in a classroom with students and teachers.

Moreover, a block of time between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time has yet to be fully accounted for. Onlookers allege that parents unsuccessfully urged law enforcement to enter the building during this time and confront the shooter.

I urge the FBI to use its maximum authority to thoroughly examine the timeline of events and the law enforcement response and to produce a full, timely, and transparent report on your findings. Your agency must ensure that the American people have a complete and comprehensive account of how this tragedy occurred.

The people of Uvalde deserve answers, and they clearly aren’t getting them from officials in Texas.

Something is wrong with this investigation, and it may take the FBI to find what is being hidden.