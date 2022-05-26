Jimmy Kimmel’s Tearful Monologue On Uvalde Shooting Was Cut Off In Texas

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a tearful and heartfelt monologue on the Uvalde shooting was cut off in Texas.

Video of Kimmel’s monologue:

Kimmel said, “Once again, we grieve for the little boys and girls. Whose lives have been ended and whose families have been destroyed. While our leaders on the right, the Americans in congress and at Fox News and these other outlets warn us not to politicize this. They immediately criticize our president for even speaking about doing something to stop it. Because they don’t want to speak about it because they know what they’ve done and they know what they haven’t done. And they know it’s indefensible, so they’d rather sweep this under the rug. Our cowardly leaders just aren’t listening to us, They’re listening to the NRA, they’re listening to those people who write them checks that keep them in power. Because that’s how politics works.”

Kimmel broke down and continued, “How does this make sense to anyone? These are our children, and our representatives are supposed to represent us, and we want limits on who can walk around with an AR-15 and it damn well shouldn’t be a teenager who works at a fast-food restaurant. If we can’t agree on that? Forget it.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue Was Cut Off In Dallas-Fort Worth

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “In Dallas-Fort Worth, however, Kimmel’s six-minute monologue was cut off by a string of commercials, beginning with an in-house WFAA/Ch. 8 news spot. The ABC affiliate played several more commercials before cutting back into the end of the monologue, which Kimmel used for a three-minute Everytown.org commercial.

Technical problems happen. Sometimes at the worst possible moment, but what is the station doing to make this right? Have they offered to air Kimmel’s powerful monologue in full elsewhere? Maybe they could lose a bit of that local news ad revenue and Kimmel’s monologue in full.

These are children’s lives were talking about.

Kimmel’s monologue was powerful and it deserves to be seen in full in one of the biggest areas of the state where 19 children were trustingly sent to school by their families only to never come home again.