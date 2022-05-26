Meghan McCain Attacks Beto O’Rourke For Confronting Texas Republicans On Guns

Meghan McCain had the nerve to call Beto O’Rourke a washed-up two-bit politician after he dared to confront Republicans in Texas on guns.

McCain wrote in The Daily Mail (UK):

I know there are many people on social media applauding Beto, but remember, as Dave Chapelle once said ‘Twitter is not a real place.’

I found the entire stunt to be a cheap political ploy, disrespectful to the victims and their families, the community of Uvalde and completely missing the point of the moment.

People need to grieve, heal and yes, look for solutions.

They don’t need two-bit, washed-up politicians creating a circus in their hometown.

Meghan McCain has never accomplished anything in her life. Her claim to fame is that she is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, which she never lets anyone around her forget for a second.

McCain tried to claim that the days after 19 innocent children were slaughtered is not time for partisan politics, but when one political is responsible for the enabling of mass shooters in the United States, the moments after they helped to get children killed appear to be the perfect time to talk about why Republicans keep blocking common-sense gun laws.

It takes an unfathomable amount of delusional entitlement for Meghan McCain to call anyone else two-bit or washed up. Meghan McCain should take it as a compliment if she is ever called washed up because it will mean that somebody somewhere thought that she had a peak.

Steve Schmidt recently exposed Meghan McCain for the nasty piece of work that she is.

Beto O’Rourke cares. The same can’t be said for Meghan McCain.