Tampa Bay Rays And New York Yankees Scrap Game Coverage And Instead Offer Facts About Gun Violence

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees official Twitter accounts aren’t covering their game but instead are dedicating themselves to offering facts about gun violence.

The Rays official account tweeted:

In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence. The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 26, 2022

The Yankees account tweeted:

The Rays and the Yankees are fierce AL East rivals who are both potential World Series contenders, but for one night, they are putting aside baseball and focusing on educating people about the impact of gun violence.

It doesn’t get much different in the world of sports than the small budget Rays and one of the biggest global sports brands in the entire world, the New York Yankees, but for one night, they both have a common mission, and that is to rally America to do something about gun violence.

This isn’t a mixture of sports and partisan politics. There is nothing partisan about wanting children to stop getting shot in school.

The Rays and the Yankees are still playing a baseball game, but the safety of children is bigger than baseball.

The two teams are doing the right thing and calling attention to a solvable crisis that could be fixed with a little political will to put the safety of children ahead of the gun lobby.