Trump Throws A Tantrum After Kellyanne Conway Says He Lost The Election

Donald Trump is throwing a fit over Kellyanne Conway’s claim that she told him that he lost the election.

Trump Throws A Fit Over Kellyanne Conway Saying He Lost

I don’t care what the small handful of you say about not wanting me to post Trump stuff, sometimes they are just too much fun not to. pic.twitter.com/cBqeoUCsIx — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 26, 2022

It is a liar on liar throwdown. While it is difficult to imagine Conway telling Trump to his face that he lost the election, it is also easy to imagine Trump lying about Conway not telling him that he lost the election.

Those in the Trump administration spent years hiding bad news or anything that they thought might set off the failed one term twice impeached now former president.

These are the same people who once hid a battleship from Trump’s view because it had John McCain’s name on it, so the sudden burst of truthfulness from Kellyanne Conway about the 2020 election is hard to believe.

One should not read too much into this. If Trump runs for president again in 2024, Kellyanne Conway will be back at his side with alternative facts in hand.

Kellyanne Conway can’t get another job, whether she likes it or not, and one suspects that she does, she is welded to Donald Trump for the rest of her career.

As for Trump, his little outburst is a reminder that the biggest sin one of his minions can commit is acknowledging the truth in any way, shape, or form.