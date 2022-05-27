Lee Greenwood Dumps NRA Concert After Mass Shooting

Lee Greenwood has become the fourth performer to cancel his appearance at the NRA convention in Houston after the Uvalde shooting.

Variety reported:

In a statement, Greenwood said: “As a father, I join the rest of America in being absolutely heartbroken by the horrific event that transpired this week in Texas. I was scheduled to perform at NRA’s private event on Saturday with my band. After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to cancel the appearance out of respect for those mourning the loss of those innocent children and teachers in Uvalde.

Greenwood is the fourth performer to pull out of the concert. Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, and Larry Stewart have also canceled.

These performers aren’t liberals. Greenwood’s ‘Proud To Be An American’ is synonymous with Ronald Reagan and the Republican Party. Trump and his infinite inferiority complex tried to steal the song from Reagan, but just like everything else Trump, it didn’t work.

The NRA soon won’t have a concert left to hold.

It is a disgrace that the NRA is moving forward with their convention in a state where 19 innocent children just lost their lives to gun violence. Any artist who participates in this concert needs to check their values.

The NRA is doing itself more harm in Houston, as the Russian associated organization looks like the heartless corporate lobby that they are.