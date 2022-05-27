March For Our Lives Announces Gun Violence March On DC On June 11

After the Uvalde shooting, March For Our Lives announced a new national march on DC for June 11.

March For Our Lives Demands Federal Action On Gun Violence

According to a statement provided to PoliticusUSA by March For Our Lives:

In the wake of the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and racist massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, along with rising everyday shootings and gun deaths among children, the urgency of this moment could not be more clear. Our political leaders have repeatedly failed to seriously and urgently respond to the nation’s gun violence crisis. We can’t afford that. We are on borrowed time before the next shooting. That’s why we’re going back into the streets and organizing another national march.

On June 11, we will march in Washington DC and cities nationwide to remind the nation’s political leaders that the people of this country hold the power, and we refuse to be captive while we are killed and terrorized in our schools, religious places, at work and trying to live our lives. Already, nearly a hundred Marches are on the books, and we’re still planning more. It’s time for us to rise up once more and take to the streets to demand action. Every single congress member must immediately get behind lifesaving measures like universal background checks before the next child or grandmother is shot and killed.

Either we make change or we die waiting for it.

March For Our Lives Is Mobilizing To Take On The Gun Industry

Millions of people organized and marched around the country in one of the biggest days of protest in US history. March Of For Our Lives said that their actions have led to the passage of 150 pieces of state gun safety legislation.

March For Our Lives is one of the few groups that has been successful in taking on and beating the NRA, as the Senate is rumbling about a potential bipartisan deal on gun violence, this protest could make a difference.

The message being sent is clear. Young people are not going to sit around and wait to be shot in school.