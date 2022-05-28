Jim Jordan Tells Families Who Lost Their Kids In School Shootings That America Needs More Faith, Family, And Freedom

Rep. Jim Jordan’s message to families who lost children to school shootings is that America needs more faith, family, and freedom.

Jordan tweeted:

America needs more faith, more family, and more freedom. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 27, 2022

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting, responded to Jordan:

AMERICA NEEDS MY DAUGHTER AND ALL VICTIMS OF GUN VIOLENCE TO STILL BE ALIVE. BECAUSE OF YOU AND YOUR BULLSHIT @Jim_Jordan THAT IS NOT THE CASE. MY FAMILY IS BROKEN. MY DAUGHTERS FREEDOM AND FAITH TERMINATED. WHY? AN AR 15. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 27, 2022

Mr. Guttenberg’s pain and anger radiated from his reply. American families are being shattered each day by gun violence. Guttenberg brings up a critical point.

Republicans are obsessed with their “right” to own as many guns as they want, but what about the rights of the men, women, and children who are killed by gun violence?

The victims also had a right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that was stolen from them because Republicans believe that the right of mass shooters to own as many guns as they want supersedes the rights of everyone else.

Jim Jordan did nothing while wrestlers were being sexually abused under his watch at Ohio State, so doing nothing while young people are harmed comes naturally to Rep. Jordan.

Faith, freedom, and family will not stop a bullet from an AR-15.

Jordan’s solution isn’t a solution at all. The congressman’s tweet indicated that no matter how many kids die, the Republican plan is to do nothing.