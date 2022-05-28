MAGA Meltdown: Kevin McCarthy Booed At Wyoming Trump Rally

Kevin McCarthy’s sell-out to Trump isn’t going so well, as he was booed when he was introduced to Casper, Wyoming crowd.

Video:

Yes, they were booing McCarthy:

At the Trump rally in Wyoming, Kevin McCarthy was booed by Trump supporters as he began speaking remotely. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 28, 2022

McCarthy’s whole plan has been to suck up to Trump to get his loyal House members and their supporters to like him enough to make him the next Speaker of the House if Republicans take back the majority.

Even more telling than McCarthy getting booed was that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was cheered, so this wasn’t an audience that was trying to boo all House Republican incumbents.

The audience didn’t like McCarthy and they liked Jordan.

Rumors have been floating around for months that if Jordan challenged McCarthy, he could potentially beat him and become Speaker.

If Republicans take back the majority, Kevin McCarthy could be looking at the same future as John Boehner and Paul Ryan before him. It is easy to imagine the far right of the House caucus chasing McCarthy out and making Jordan speaker.

McCarthy has been a doormat for the far right, but no matter what the California Republican does, it is clear that he is not the leader that they want.