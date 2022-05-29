The Justice Department Steps In To Review The Police Response In Uvalde

The Justice Department has announced in a statement that they will review the police response in Uvalde.

The DOJ announced in a press release:

At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.

As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent. The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.

Something Went Very Wrong With The Uvalde Police Response

The response of the Uvalde police department has been criticized for days. Law enforcement has finally admitted that mistakes were made in response to the mass shooting. The police still haven’t given a clear and consistent timeline as to what happened, but they did try to blame a teacher for leaving a door propped open.

The DOJ needs to investigate the police response because their investigation might be the only way that the families of the victims get answers.

Kids died because the police didn’t follow procedures and do their jobs.

Someone must be held accountable.