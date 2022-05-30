Watch Pranksters Confront And Thank Wayne LaPierre For ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ After Mass Shootings

The comedy duo, The Good Liars, confronted Wayne LaPierre and thanked him for everything that he has done to prevent mass shootings with thoughts and prayers.

Video:

We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EfdDrgD4Af — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 29, 2022

Jason Selvig of The Good Liars said to LaPierre, “Whenever there’s a mass shooting, they all say that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough to stop these mass shootings and even implying that Wayne LaPierre has played a part in making it easier for these shooters to get guns to get weapons…..You kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre is not doing enough, and frankly, that’s not true. The NRA under Wayne LaPierre’s leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.”

Selvig goes on to tell the audience and LaPierre that they can make all of the mass shootings stop with the power of their thoughts and prayers.

It was great because LaPierre, the NRA board members on stage, and the audience looked and sounded confused. It was like they knew that nobody could possibly believe their thoughts and prayers BS to this degree, yet, he sounded sincere, and at the end of Selvig’s remarks, the confused audience applauded.

The obvious discomfort in the auditorium was from the NRA having to listen to someone praise and thank them for doing nothing but offering thoughts and prayers after mass shootings.

Rep, Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called the NRA a grifting scam. The Good Liars showed how grifters react when they get pranked.