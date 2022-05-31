Uvalde Police Lied: A Teacher Never Left The Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for the Uvalde shooting, but surveillance video shows that the school employee closed the door.

The San Antonio Express-News reported:

An employee at Robb Elementary School had propped open a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it shut after realizing that a gunman was loose and heading toward the school, her San Antonio lawyer said.

Don Flanary said the school employee, who is not being identified out of safety concerns, called 911 to report an accident near the school involving a black truck, which turned out to be driven by gunman Salvador Ramos, 18.

…..

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said surveillance video and audio verifies the employee removed the rock holding the door open and closed it.

A teacher was smeared by law enforcement inaccurately claiming that the Uvalde shooter gained access to the school because she left a door open. The facts are that there was no open door, but local police did stand outside and allow a mass shooter to potentially murder children by not going inside to stop him.

It is important that the Department of Justice is investigating the police response to the shooting because the police lied about their response. Why the police lied and what they are covering up is what the DOJ will find out.

As more details emerge about the police lies, one would not be surprised if criminal charges or some other form of discipline resulted from the investigation.

The police didn’t follow protocol. They didn’t try to stop the shooter, and then they lied and attempted to blame a teacher.

Mass shootings are horrific enough without local law enforcement staging a half-baked cover-up to hide the truth from grieving families.