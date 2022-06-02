Biden Brilliantly Turned The Tables On The NRA/GOP

President Biden turned the NRA and the Republican Party’s argument about protecting rights against them in his gun speech.

Biden Takes On The NRA’s Rights Argument

Video:

President Biden said, “There have always been limitations and weapons you can own in America. For example, machine guns have been federally relegated for nearly 90 years. This is still a free country. This isn’t about taking anyone’s rights. It is about protecting children. It is about protecting families. It is about protecting whole communities. Is about protecting our freedom to go to school, to a grocery store, to a church, without being shot and killed.”

Biden Calls On The US To Protect The Right Not To Be Shot

Biden also called for an assault weapons ban, a ban on high capacity magazines, red flag laws, and raising the age to buy an assault weapon from age 18 to 21.

President Biden brilliantly turned the NRA and Republican Party’s argument about rights against them by talking about the right of men, women, and children to be able to go to church, the grocery store, or school and not be shot.

Republicans are always so hung up on protecting the rights of potential mass shooters that they never discuss the rights of the people that get shot.

The children of Sandy Hook, Columbine, Parkland, and Uvalde all had a right to go to school and not be shot.

Who is protecting the right of the American people to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?

If Republicans want to talk about rights, let’s talk about the right not to be shot.