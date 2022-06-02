Eric Swalwell Eviscerates Jim Jordan And House Republicans On Guns

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) took down Jim Jordan and other House Republicans for gun policies that only help mass murderers kill kids.

Video:

Swalwell said:

Nineteen kids are dead. Nineteen children are dead, so to my Republican colleagues, I ask who are you here for? Are you here for our kids or are you here for the killers? Because if you were here for the kids you would do all you could to protect them from the next school shooting that is about to happen, and we know it is going to happen in America. You would vote to raise the age on purchasing an assault rifle. You would vote to ban high-capacity magazines. You vote to require safe storage, and you would vote to address ghost guns, which are ravaging communities across America.

But if you’re here for the killers, you would do everything to make it easier for the next school shooting to happen. And Mr. Jordan, you say we are trying to dramatically change the country. If trying to make sure that no more kids are put in the ground with a Superman costume means dramatically change the country. Guilty. That’s why we’re here. Kids are going into the ground today, and you call that trying to dramatically change the country. Why are you trying to dramatically change the number kids going into the ground, Mr. Jordan? Who are you here for?

Rep. Swalwell’s comments sent Louie Gohmert into a meltdown, but he was right. Children are dying in school shootings, but Republicans like Jim Jordan are whining about Democrats trying to change America.

Democrats are trying to change America so that kids will stop being shot in school. The fact that Republicans oppose protecting children makes it clear whose side they are on.