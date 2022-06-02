Frothing Lunatic Louie Gohmert Yells At Eric Swalwell During Gun Hearing

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) lost it after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called out Republicans for supporting mass shooters and started yelling about the murder rate in Chicago.

Video of Gohmert:

Louie Gohmert is very very mad at Swalwell pic.twitter.com/SrvskDwfsP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2022

Gohmert said:

People on the other side of the aisle come in and accuse Republicans of being complicit in murder and that we put our right to kill over others’ right to live to infer by rhetorical supposed questions who are you here for. We must be here for the gunmen is an outrage.

How dare you?

You think we don’t have hearts?

It’s just that when we look at the things that you’re doing, and you’re trying to do to America. We’ve seen the carnage. I mean, for heaven’s sake, let’s take example. Democrats control the major cities that have the worst murder rates. That’s right. Your ideas have been shown to get people killed. Are you here for the murderers in Chicago, in Philadelphia, in these other major cities because you are wanting to nationally what is being done by Democrats in those cities. We care about people. We care about their lives.

Gohmert wasn’t angry because he cared about people’s lives. He was mad because Swalwell called Republicans out on putting gun rights ahead of people’s lives.

The school shooting incident statistics show that Gohmert is wrong. Texas has had the second most school shootings in the United States since 1970. Illinois is third with 84, and Pennsylvania is seventh with 56, so what Pennsylvania and Illinois are doing is working exponentially better than Texas.

The question isn’t whether Republicans have hearts.

The question is whether or not they have the courage to stand up to the NRA and put the lives of children first.

Gohmert yelled and got outraged and made several false statements, but the one thing he didn’t do was commit to taking steps to save the lives of children.