After Trump Trashed Him, William Barr Meets With 1/6 Committee

Trump’s former attorney general William Barr sat down with the 1/6 Committee to answer questions.

CNN reported:

Former Attorney General William Barr on Thursday met with the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol as CNN spotted him inside a room used by the panel to conduct interviews.

Barr met with the panel for just over two hours today, according to an official familiar with the meeting.

Barr told Trump that there was no widespread election fraud, and once he saw the dangerous direction that Trump was moving toward, he headed for the exits.

Former Attorney General Barr is the same person who shut down the Mueller investigation and allowed Trump to use the DOJ as his personal law firm.

William Barr is no hero because he is one of many Republicans who knew what was going on before 1/6 but said nothing to warn the American people and did nothing to stop it.

It is a familiar story. The same people who enabled Trump while he was in office are now willing to talk when the stakes are much lower for them.

Barr could help corroborate the evidence that the committee has gathered, and the fact that he is testifying is terrible news for Trump.

Trump definitely should not have trashed William Barr.