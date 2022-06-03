Marjorie Taylor Greene Touts Christian Nationalism And Calls Democrats Domestic Terrorists

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that Christian Nationalism, a dangerous theocratic ideology, can stop school shootings, and called Democrats domestic terrorists.

Video of Greene from Right Wing Watch:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Christian nationalism is nothing to fear because it's the only thing that can stop school shootings, crime, and sexual immorality, declaring that anyone who opposes it is a "domestic terrorist." pic.twitter.com/0WhcAfFeCT — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 3, 2022

Greene said, “If Christian Nationalism is something to be scared of, they’re lying to you, and they’re lying to you on purpose because that is exactly the temperature change that is happening in America today, and they can’t control it. They can’t control it, and that’s what terrifies them the most.”

Greene claimed that Christian Nationalism would stop school shootings, crime, end sexual immorality, and deal with the debt.

Rep. Greene said that the media was going to lie and call Christian Nationalists domestic terrorists and added, “I am going to tell you right now, they’re the liars, and if anybody’s a domestic terrorist, it’s the radical left. We could even say that the Democrats are the domestic terrorists.”

A recent MSNBC piece described Christian Nationalism as oppressive far-right conservatism wrapped in scripture.

What Greene was talking about was a theocracy. Christian Nationalism won’t make the mass shootings go away. It is a racist and extremist ideology that runs counter to democracy and personal liberties.

There are those on the left who dismiss Marjorie Taylor Greene as an idiot, but she is also a very dangerous person who seems committed to the destruction of democracy in the United States.

Greene supported the domestic terrorists on 1/6. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of being a Trump coup plotter, and she is a threat to the nation.