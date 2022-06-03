Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro has been arrested and is in custody ahead of an afternoon court appearance.

Via: NBC News, “Court documents indicate that the government requested that Navarro’s indictment be sealed until his “arrest operation is executed.” The court docket indicated Friday that the “unsealing event has occurred,” meaning Navarro was in custody.”

In case any Republican coup participant needed a reminder, the 1/6 Committee and the Department of Justice are not playing.

Peter Navarro refused to cooperate with the committee investigation. The House voted to refer him to the Department of Justice for prosecution after the committee made the recommendation. He was indicted, and now Navarro is going to be facing a judge at 2:30 PM on Friday.

Justice hasn’t been as swift as many Americans would have liked, but the Navarro indictment is a sign that justice will be done, and Republicans should not get any more bright ideas about trying to defy subpoenas from the 1/6 Committee.